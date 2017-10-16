Mass die-off of Antarctic penguin chicks alarms researchers

FILE - In this file photo dated Dec. 12, 2005, tourists observe scores of Adelie penguins gathered at Brown Bluff on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula. According to research released Sunday Oct. 15, 2017, by environmental group WWF, scientists say a “catastrophic breeding failure” occurred when thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony died of starvation last summer when adult penguins were forced to travel further for food, with only two chicks surviving the existential phenomena. Brian Witte, FILE AP Photo