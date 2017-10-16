News

Indiana county facing bigger bill for asbestos removal work

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 5:39 AM

ANDERSON, Ind.

The bill for removing asbestos from a central Indiana county's government office building is getting bigger.

The cost for the work in the Madison County Government Center had been estimated at $2 million. But county administrator Dan Dykes says that projection is now $3.5 million.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports that estimate includes the asbestos removal, new fireproofing, moving and storage for county offices, new ceiling tiles, paint and carpeting. That total doesn't include the $420,000 cost to lease space to house county offices for seven months so the work can be completed.

County council members are expected to vote Nov. 14 on a plan to borrow the $3.5 million and repay it with county income tax revenues.

Asbestos can cause lung cancer and other health problems if inhaled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing

    Amor Artis Brewing on Main Street in Fort Mill, South Carolina took a big step toward opening Saturday when it installed it's seven-barrel brewing system.

It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing

It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing 2:56

It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing
York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships 0:52

York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships
Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

View More Video