News

3 teens reported as runaways from facility in Yavapai County

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 10:09 PM

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz.

Authorities say three teenage girls who ran away from a residential treatment center in rural Yavapai County may be in the Tolleson area near Phoenix.

The county Sheriff's Office says the girls were reported missing over the weekend from the Mingus Mountain Girls Academy, located on Mingus Mountain northeast of Prescott Valley.

The girls are ages 14, 15 and 17.

The academy is a treatment facility for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls.

Sheriff's officials say the three girls are considered at-risk and endangered and they were last seen late Sunday night on a farm property along Highway 69.

On Tuesday, sheriff's officials say they've received credible information that the girls may be in the area of Tolleson, located 14 miles west of Phoenix. They haven't been located yet, however.

