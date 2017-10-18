A man reads a placard supporting a strike over low pay and bureaucracy as he enters a pharmacy in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Thousands of general practitioners across the Czech Republic have closed their clinics while hundreds of pharmacies close for half an hour in a gesture of support.
A man reads a placard supporting a strike over low pay and bureaucracy as he enters a pharmacy in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Thousands of general practitioners across the Czech Republic have closed their clinics while hundreds of pharmacies close for half an hour in a gesture of support. Petr David Josek AP Photo
A man reads a placard supporting a strike over low pay and bureaucracy as he enters a pharmacy in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Thousands of general practitioners across the Czech Republic have closed their clinics while hundreds of pharmacies close for half an hour in a gesture of support. Petr David Josek AP Photo

News

Czech doctors strike for a day to pay, bureaucracy

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 6:42 AM

PRAGUE

Thousands of doctors across the Czech Republic have closed their clinics and offices for one day to demand higher pay and protest bureaucracy.

The physicians are protesting Wednesday they won't get a pay rise from health insurers for next year, unlike their colleagues in the country's hospitals.

Some doctors in outpatient clinics also joined the protest, and hundreds of pharmacies close for half an hour in a gesture of support.

Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik says he would not accept the demands to increase the payments by 3 percent, which the doctors say were promised.

The doctors also rejected a new system for electronic prescriptions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game

    Heading into last week’s game against Rock Hill, Fort Mill's Grant Stevens was leading the team in receiving yards with 430 on 19 catches in six games.

Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game

Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game 2:36

Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game
Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 1:34

Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure
Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

View More Video