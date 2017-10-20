News

Australian state takes step toward legalizing euthanasia

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:33 AM

CANBERRA, Australia

An Australian state has taken a step toward allowing voluntary euthanasia 20 years after the country repealed the world's first mercy killing law.

The Victorian Legislation Assembly passed a euthanasia bill by 47 votes to 37 on Friday after a passionate debate lasting almost 26 hours.

Voluntary euthanasia will become legal in Australia's second most populous state if the bill is passed by the Parliament's upper chamber on Oct. 31.

Australia's sparsely populated Northern Territory in 1995 became the first jurisdiction in the world to legalize doctor-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients.

But the Australian Parliament overturned that law in 1997 after four people had been helped to die. The Australian Parliament does not have the same power to repeal the laws of states such as Victoria.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

    Bradley Hensley of Rock Hill pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a York Couty courtroom Thursday. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in a September 2016 incident in which he admitted to shooting another man three times. Defenese attorneys argued in court that the case involved a "love triangle," but prosecutors said there was no evidence that an affair happened.

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'
Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election 0:51

Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video