2 dead, 9 sick in suspected mushroom poisoning in Denmark

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 6:54 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Danish police say two children have died and nine other family members have been hospitalized with signs of poisoning, reportedly after eating toxic mushrooms.

The family, which some Danish media say is made up of refugees from Congo, was rushed from their home in Haslev, southern Denmark, to nearby hospitals Thursday with severe breathing problems and vomiting, among other symptoms.

Senior police officer Soeren Ravn-Nielsen has declined to identify the family and its members. The ages of the children weren't provided.

Ravn-Nielsen said Friday that foul play wasn't suspected, adding they were still investigating the cause of the poisoning. Danish media say the family had eaten toxic mushrooms.

