News

Autopsy: Man drowned after leaving assisted living center

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 7:17 AM

ANDERSON, Ind.

Autopsy results say a 94-year-old man found dead in a central Indiana lake one day after leaving an assisted living center drowned and also had a heart problem.

Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay tells The Herald Bulletin that Richard D. Hunt died of drowning and had a ruptured left coronary artery. She says it's unclear whether the rupture happed before Hunt fell into the water or if it occurred after he was in the water.

Dunnichay says she hopes toxicology tests results will help confirm the manner of death.

Authorities say a fisherman found Hunt's body floating near a side of Anderson's Shadyside Lake. Hunt had lived at Harter House, where residents may come and go as they please. He had told staff he was going to a hospital.

