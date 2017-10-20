In this early morning Sept. 20, 2017 photo, a young boy looks out the window as strong winds brought on by Hurricane Maria bend a palm tree and send debris flying, in Juncos, Puerto Rico. As rains began to lash Puerto Rico, Gov. Ricardo Rossello warned that Maria could hit "with a force and violence that we haven't seen for several generations."
News

Hurricane Maria death toll rises to 49 in Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 11:50 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello says the death toll from Hurricane Maria has risen to 49 in the U.S. territory after officials confirmed a death from a bacterial disease that spreads through animals' urine.

The governor did not identify the victim. Medical officials said the person died from leptospirosis. They are investigating at least 74 other suspected cases of the disease.

The illness is not uncommon in the tropics, particularly after heavy rains or floods. But the outbreak is elevating concerns about sanitation after the storm knocked out running water for much of the territory for weeks. About 30 percent of the island remained without water as of Friday.

Rossello said symptoms can be confused with those of other illnesses, including dengue. He urged patients to seek treatment with antibiotics.

