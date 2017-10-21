News

Minot man sentenced for stealing at center for the disabled

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 10:23 AM

MINOT, N.D.

A Minot man has been sentenced to a day in jail and two years of probation for withdrawing money without permission from the account of a resident at the Kalix facility that serves people with developmental disabilities.

The Minot Daily News reports that 25-year-old Tre Davis pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unauthorized use of personal identifying information for the July 2016 incident. He was sentenced this week, and ordered to pay $380 in restitution.

Davis' girlfriend, Sara York, pleaded guilty earlier to theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information and was sentenced to serve a year and a day in prison, and two years of probation. She also must pay restitution.

