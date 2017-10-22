News

Vermont nursing closing after federal payments cut off

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt.

Residents of a Vermont nursing home are looking for new places to live after learning that the facility is closing at the end of next month.

The Valley News reports that Brookside Health and Rehabilitation Center in White River Junction notified residents on Wednesday, five days after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it would end payments for patient care at the 67-bed facility. The federal agency said the nursing home has failed to meet basic health and safety requirements, and a series of state inspections have found deficiencies in food safety, staffing levels and ensuring that patients saw doctors regularly. Dartmouth-Hitchcock stopped providing a physician to direct medical care at the facility in May.

Administrator Paul Kovacs said officials won't be available for comment until Monday.

