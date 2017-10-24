News

Woman says she was misled into mastectomy, hysterectomy

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:00 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

A 36-year-old Oregon woman has filed a $1.8 million lawsuit against medical professionals who she says mistakenly suggested she undergo a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Elisha Cooke-Moore's lawsuit says she underwent the life-altering surgeries after her gynecologist, Dr. William Fitts, determined that genetic blood tests indicated she had a 50 percent chance of getting breast cancer and up to an 80 percent chance of getting uterine cancer.

The lawsuit states that after the surgeries, her test results indicated no such risk of getting cancer.

Fitts' attorney didn't return a request for comment on Monday.

Cooke-Moore's attorney, Christopher Cauble, said he and his client are stumped as to how the mistake even happened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

    Joseph Sharp of Fort Mill died after he ran into traffic twice at the intersection of Albright Road and Blackmon Street in Rock Hill Friday night, Rock Hill police said. Sharp was hit by the first car, then fled into nearby woods, then was hit again in a separate incident and later died, police said.

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill
The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

View More Video