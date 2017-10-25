EPA chemical review would exclude millions of tons of toxins

In this July 12, 2017, photo, George Riegel, Jr., M.D., right, owner of Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc., helps prepare a personal air monitor on job forman Megan Eberhart before asbestos abatement in Howell, Mich. Congress ordered the EPA review last year to gauge risks of asbestos and nine other highly toxic substances and find better ways to manage them for public safety. Paul Sancya AP Photo