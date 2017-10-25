News

Judge: Trump doesn't have to resume health care subsidies

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 4:28 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

A federal judge has rejected a request by 18 states to force the federal government to immediately resume paying health care subsidies that President Donald Trump cut off.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco on Wednesday denied an injunction sought by the states.

The payments reimburse insurers for reducing out-of-pocket costs to low-income consumers who get coverage under former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Trump halted the payments earlier this month, saying "Obamacare" is imploding. He says the subsidies should be explicitly authorized by Congress.

The states say Trump is illegally trying to sabotage Obama's health care law and his actions will create higher costs for both consumers and taxpayers.

