News

Hospital system to pay $6M to settle false claim allegations

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:38 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

A western New York hospital system will pay $6 million to settle allegations it provided some patients with unnecessary therapy services to boost profits.

Federal prosecutors alleged that between 2007 and 2014, Catholic Health System submitted false claims to Medicare for rehabilitation services provided at long- and short-term facilities. Investigators say some of the therapies were excessive and unnecessary.

In agreeing to the settlement announced Friday, Catholic Health admits no wrongdoing. In a statement, it says it disagrees with the government's contentions and says the intensive doctor-approved therapies it provided resulted in shorter stays and got patients home faster.

  Comments  

