Oklahoma health chief resigns over fiscal mismanagement

FILE- In this Oct. 13, 2014, file photo, Oklahoma's health commissioner, Dr. Terry Cline, right, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Cline has resigned as Oklahoma's state health commissioner after the board accused him of mismanaging the health department's finances. The board voted at an emergency meeting Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, to accept Cline's resignation and appoint its finance secretary, Preston Doerflinger, as interim commissioner. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo