News

NJ court rules state must review marijuana's classification

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 2:18 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

An appeals court has ruled that New Jersey must reconsider marijuana's legal classification because of its health benefits.

NJ.com reports an appellate court ruled on Tuesday the Division of Consumer Affairs should review marijuana's Schedule 1 classification. The category notes substances that don't have an "accepted medical use" and includes drugs like heroin.

According to the court, the state must reevaluate marijuana's classification because the drug is used to treat health ailments. The court wrote in a decision the medical benefits of pot that are "abundant and glaringly apparent now" weren't known in 1971 when New Jersey adopted the federal classification.

Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2010.

The Attorney General's Office plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot

    William "Bump" Roddey gave a tearful speech to his supporters Tuesday night after learning John Gettys likely received a majority of the votes for mayor of Rock Hill. The York County Councilman faced a runoff election against Gettys after Roddey won the primary election by 48 votes on Oct. 17. Unofficial results on Tuesday night showed Gettys ahead with just over 52 percent of the votes.

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:35

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot
Fort Mill to keep its Complex 2:52

Fort Mill to keep its Complex
Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show 1:17

Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show

View More Video