News

Alaska college revives certified nursing assistant program

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 9:05 AM

SOLDOTNA, Alaska

Kenai Peninsula College again is offering a certified nursing assistant program after struggling to meet the state's Board of Nurses requirements for instructors.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the six-credit course was brought back for the fall semester and was filled to capacity at 10 students.

Kenai Peninsula College Certified Nursing Assistant Program Adjunct Instructor and Kenai River Campus Student Clinic Coordinator Audrey Standerfer says the spring course already has four students going through preregistration.

After receiving approval, Standerfer began preparing plans for the class which guides students toward meeting all the state requirements for becoming a certified nursing assistant.

A certified nursing assistant is different from a nurse in that they cannot administer medication. They act as assistants to nurses by providing more intimate, personal care to patients.

