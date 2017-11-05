Root2Rise feeds body and mind

A Houma business is bridging the gap between healthy living and eating with a joint yoga studio and cafe.
Root2Rise opened in December 2015, offering a warm place for fresh-pressed juices, healthy snacks and daily exercise rituals.
Yogi Shantelle Abshire and dietitian Leah Porche teamed up to "build something groovy."
The yoga studio and healthy food cafe is housed in a former furniture and grocery store near downtown Houma.
The building sat vacant since the 1980s until it went through a major transformation at the hands of the Root2Rise staff. Now, the building's massive front windows bring the outdoors in.
The "feel-good" duo wants to create a community focused on healthy lifestyles catered to the needs of all.
Abshire began practicing yoga and fell in love with the lifestyle, becoming an instructor and floating between local studios.
Porche is a registered dietitian and went through her own health journey years ago when she discovered the benefits of juicing.
With their team of health-conscious staff, the cafe has created a menu filled with smoothie bowls, Fair Trade and organic ingredients, colorful salads, wraps, paninis and energy-packed drinks.
Each ingredient is thoroughly researched to provide the best quality for customers.
But with a changing global mindset on food, the pair has been able to connect with companies that can provide things like sugar-free almond milk. Other things are made in-house, including desserts such as vegan and gluten-free triple-chocolate brownie donuts, whole-wheat banana chia bread and fresh strawberry-glazed scones.
Every detail of the restaurant's plan has the big picture in mind; food scraps are composted and taken to a nearby chicken farm and to-go containers are made from recycled materials.
With access to pre-made meals, their dream of "healthy fast food at the local level" has become attainable.
But the other half of Root2Rise is just as important for a healthy lifestyle, Abshire said.
"Get grounded and grow" is the motto of their yoga studio.
Turning into your body and learning to listen to it not just physically but also mentally is a valuable tool, Abshire said.
Everyone is able to do yoga at some level, she said. The studio offers a variety of classes, including power Vinyasa yoga focusing on breathing and body awareness and chair-based classes.
But the best part is when a customer comes in for one aspect of the business and falls in love with the other, they said.
"Whatever the issue is, yoga and eating right can help," Porche said.
"We're definitely changing lives, that's why we're doing this," Abshire said. "We've created the environment we want to live in."
