EXCHANGE: Transplant turns 2 strangers into 1 family

In this Oct. 20, 2017 photo, Lauri Umbarger, right, the mother of a teen who died and donated his organs to others meets in Urbana, Ill., with Heidi Schoenecker the mother of the young girl who received his liver. Unbarger's son Brandon who did not survive a serious car accident donated four organs, his heart, both kidneys and his liver, saving four lives, including Schoenecker's 12-year-old daughter Kennedy. The two mothers spoke in Champaign at a Gift of Hope event to encourage others to donate. The News-Gazette via AP Rick Danzl