Doctor fights to regain license lost to lax computer skills

Dr. Anna Konopka sits in her tiny office, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in New London, N.H.. The 84-year-old physician is fighting to get her license back after being accused by the state's Board of Medicine of problems with her record keeping, prescribing of medicines and medical decision making. Among the problems is that she doesn't use a computer so can't participate in the state-regulated drug monitoring program. Michael Casey AP Photo