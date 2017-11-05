House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., walks through Statuary Hall to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Ryan introduced a far-reaching tax overhaul Thursday that will be a priority for the GOP.
Ryan says health insurance mandate part of GOP tax talks

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 2:03 PM

WASHINGTON

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are discussing whether their tax plan should include a repeal of the Obama health law's requirement that people have insurance coverage or pay a penalty.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that repealing that requirement — known as the individual mandate — would save $416 billion over a decade.

The mandate provides a powerful incentive for people to get coverage before health problems arise.

But the money represents a tempting revenue source for GOP tax-writers whose tax plan would add an estimated $1.5 trillion over 10 years to the national debt.

Ryan tells "Fox News Sunday" that "a lot of members are suggesting" that the tax plan repeal the individual mandate.

