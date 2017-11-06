Voters tapped as Ohio opioid crisis stretches foster care

In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, John Fisher, director of Licking County Job & Family Services, discusses in Newark, Ohio. Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents, leading to ballot requests Tuesday for more funding. The agency is then asking voters to approve $3.9 million in additional annual funding, on top of the same amount the department already receives. It's the first request for new money in more than three decades, said Fisher. Andrew Welsh-Huggins AP Photo