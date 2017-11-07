News

Mainers set to vote on whether to expand Medicaid

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 12:51 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Voters in Maine are headed to the polls Tuesday to decide if they want to join 31 other states and expand Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

It's the first time since the law took effect that the expansion question has been put before voters.

The ballot measure comes after Maine's Republican governor vetoed five attempts to expand the program. It also acts as a bookend to a year in which President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans tried and failed repeatedly to repeal Obama's law.

Activists on both sides of the issue are looking at the initiative as a sort of national referendum on one of the key pillars of the law. Roughly 11 million people nationwide have gained coverage through the expansion of Medicaid.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model

    Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Brother David Boone, a civil rights leader who fought for racial equality and helping the poor, left a legacy for members of the Rock Hill community. Boone, an 84-year-old humanitarian has died after battling cancer. Echols said Boone set an example for equality and the community should continue his mission.

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model 1:39

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model
Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 0:45

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead
York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger 1:36

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

View More Video