IRS Form 1040, Schedule A, Medical and Dental Expense forms shown, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Several million households unlucky enough to face high medical bills not covered by insurance would lose a valuable deduction under the GOP tax bill. Pablo Martinez Monsivais Photo

News

Threatened medical deduction seen as valuable, versatile

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 3:38 AM

WASHINGTON

The Republican tax overhaul bill would repeal the deduction for medical expenses. That means millions of people unlucky enough to face big medical bills not covered by their insurance would lose a valuable and versatile tax break.

It can offset costs for nursing home care, fertility treatments, even transportation to a top hospital in another state.

Groups representing older people and patients are trying to save the deduction — and may get help from the Senate.

House GOP tax-writers say overall rates will be lower with fewer tax breaks.

About 9 million households — 6 percent of tax filers — claim the medical expense deduction.

The annual cost is about $10 billion, which ranks it as a modest tax break.

Those who benefit tend to be middle-income and upper-middle-income people.

