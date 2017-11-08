Pakistani police arrest aunt in family poisoning case

In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 photo, 21-year-old Aasia Bibi and her boyfriend, Shahid Lashari, are presented to journalists, at police station in Muzaffargarh in Pakistan. Pakistani police arrested Bibi, a newly married woman, who was married against her will in September, on murder charges after she allegedly poisoned her husband's milk and it inadvertently killed 17 other people in a remote village. Iram Asim AP Photo