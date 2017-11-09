Is it an emergency? Insurer makes patients question ER visit

In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, photo, Dr. Jesse Pines poses for a portrait at the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences Clinical Learning and Simulation Skills

CLASS) Center in Washington. Pines teaches emergency medicine at the school and also does a rotation in the hospital's emergency room. A push by the insurer Anthem to limit ER visits to true emergencies worries doctors and patients who question whether they will make the right call or get stuck with a bill. “I think it’s completely unfair to patients,” said Pines. “It runs the risk of really hurting some people.”