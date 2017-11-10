Tearful meeting for pair forever linked by face transplant

Lilly Ross, right, feels the beard of face transplant recipient Andy Sandness during their meeting at the Mayo Clinic, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Rochester, Minn. Sixteen months after surgery gave Sandness the face that once belonged to Calen "Rudy" Ross, Sandness met the woman who had agreed to donate her high school sweetheart's face to him, who lived nearly a decade without one. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo