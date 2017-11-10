News

Springfield medical school finds violation in herpes trial

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 5:59 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Southern Illinois University School of Medicine has determined a scientist at the school violated internal and government rules in genital herpes vaccine research.

The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports that SIU provost Dr. Jerry Kruse noted "serious noncompliance" in an Oct. 6 response to a federal inquiry into the late William Halford's research.

The newspaper obtained a redacted copy of the letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

Authorities are investigating whether there was professional oversight of a 2016 clinical trial by Springfield lab Rational Vaccines in the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

SIU says it thought Halford arranged for oversight.

A federal rules violation could jeopardize research funding.

A Rational Vaccines representative did not respond with comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

    Three York schools were put on lockdown Thursday after a false report of a man with a gun on campus, school and law enforcement officials said. They searched York Intermediate School and said it was safe.

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 0:57

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus
‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result
New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant 1:43

New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

View More Video