Researchers document eelgrass wasting disease in Washington

Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill

Hundreds of children joined volunteers at the annual Cheer for Children "Gratitude" party Saturday at South Pointe High School. The Cheer for Children non-profit organization that helps children in need during the holidays, held the event to "kick-off the season of gratitude." Since the party fell on Veteran's Day, the children and volunteers unfolded a giant American flag and hoisted it above their heads to show gratitude for veterans.