News

Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing, escapes injury

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:43 AM

GRAYSLAKE, Ill.

Authorities say the pilot of a small plane escaped injury after making an emergency landing near an airport in suburban Chicago.

Officials the single-engine Cessna was heading from Pierre, South Dakota, to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, Illinois, when it reportedly had engine trouble.

The plane landed Sunday evening about 100 to 150 feet (30 to 46 meters) short of the runway at Campbell Airport in Grayslake. The plane skidded into a farm field and across a bridge before coming to a stop. The pilot was able to get out of the plane.

The pilot was from village of Cary, Illinois. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

