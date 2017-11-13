News

Supreme Court to hear crisis pregnancy centers' appeal

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:44 AM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is stepping into a free speech fight over California's attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

The justices said Monday they will hear an appeal from centers that say a new state law forces them to provide information about abortion and other services.

Lower courts had allowed the law to take effect. Unlicensed centers also must inform clients of their status.

A federal appeals court in New York struck down similar provisions of a New York City ordinance, although it upheld the requirement for unlicensed centers to say that they lack a license.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

    The day before Veteran's Day, cadets with the Marine Corps. JRROTC at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina held a celebration to honor those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans
Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill 1:27

Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill
South Pointe Stallions vs Belton-Honea Path - Nov. 10, 2017 2:18

South Pointe Stallions vs Belton-Honea Path - Nov. 10, 2017

View More Video