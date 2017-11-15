News

Maryland group to outline more plans to improve drug prices

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 3:50 AM

BALTIMORE

A group of Maryland health advocates is outlining some new plans to improve prescription drug affordability.

Maryland Citizens' Health Initiative is holding a news conference on Wednesday in Baltimore to talk about a proposal that would create a state commission to determine what Marylanders can pay for expensive drugs in order to make them more affordable.

The state Legislature last year passed a first-of-its-kind measure earlier this year empowering the state's attorney general to bring civil actions against manufacturers of off-patent drugs that make an "unconscionable" price increase.

