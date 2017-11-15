News

Tuberculosis case reported in Syracuse school district

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:13 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Health officials in central New York say they have identified an active case of tuberculosis in the Syracuse City School District.

Onondaga County Health Department officials say the infected person is affiliated with Fowler High School's Public Service Leadership. Officials did not disclose if the person was a student, faculty member or staff member.

The district is working with the health department to identify individuals who may have been exposed.

County health commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta says although tuberculosis is less common now, it is still a public health concern. Gupta says anyone can contract the disease after being exposed to an active case.

