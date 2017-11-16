News

Attorney wants immunity for nurses added to blood-draw bill

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 2:12 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

An attorney who represented the University Hospital nurse who was arrested after refusing to let a police officer get a blood sample says a blood-testing amendment proposed by the Utah Legislature is helpful, but might not do enough to protect medical staff.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that attorney Karra Porter on Wednesday asked state officials to consider granting immunity to staff who refuse to participate with a blood draw if the patient hasn't given consent — even if police have a warrant.

Porter represented Alex Wubbels after she was arrested on July 26. Wubbels refused to let Salt Lake City police Detective Jeff Payne get a sample from an unconscious patient.

Republican state Rep. Craig Hall said he would consider tackling the immunity concern, but wouldn't add it to the proposed amendment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

    The Fort Mill Care Center received a large donation from students at Nation Ford High School.

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center
Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone 1:57

Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone
Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads 2:46

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads

View More Video