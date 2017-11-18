The sun sets behind wind turbines near Pokrent, northern Germany, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Climate meeting goes all night, ends after financing talks

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 03:49 AM

BONN, Germany

Negotiators worked through the night on the technical details of the Paris climate accord before two weeks of global talks on climate change finally ended in Bonn.

Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who presided over the meeting, swung the gavel about 7 a.m. Saturday. He praised delegates for honing the rules for the 2015 Paris accord on fighting global warming and setting a course for countries to raise their emissions-reduction targets in the coming years.

While the United States has threatened to pull out of the Paris agreement, observers say U.S. delegates played a low-key yet constructive role in Bonn.

The final sticking points included compromises on texts about financial aid for poor countries, with Saudi Arabia objecting to a phrase it feared might produce a levy on fossil fuels like oil.

