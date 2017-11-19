Klamath Falls dogs, animal hospital join stem cell research

In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 photo, Tank, a Newfoundland, sits with his owner Jill Lienert at West Ridge Animal Hospital in Klamath Falls, Ore. Tank is part of a canine stem cell trial study for arthritis at West Ridge Animal Hospital, one of only two veterinaries on the west coast that are part of the study.

The Herald and News via AP

Brittany Hosea-Small