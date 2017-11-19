News

Toddler pulled from pond in a Florida development dies

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 08:26 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a toddler pulled from a pond in a suburban Boca Raton development has died.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told the Palm Beach Post that detectives are investigating the events on Sunday that led to the child ending up in the pond.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to Meadow Lakes at a Boca Raton development shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a missing child.

Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Albert Borroto says divers found the child in a pond behind the home. The child was transported to a hospital.

No other details were available.

