Man charged in stabbing ordered to mental health facility

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:14 AM

AKRON, Ohio

A northeast Ohio man accused of fatally stabbing his 76-year-old mother has been ordered confined to a mental health facility.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Michael Gleisinger received two evaluations on whether he was competent to stand trial. The first found the 49-year-old was sane, but a second evaluation found him incompetent but "restorable" with treatment.

A judge ordered on Thursday that Gleisinger be treated at a Northfield facility for up to one year. Gleisinger's lawyer says he is happy the man is getting some treatment.

Police say he stabbed his mother Nancy Gleisinger in the chest and abdomen at their Akron home in May. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

The man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

