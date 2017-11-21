News

Hummus recalled over possible bacterial contamination

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 06:52 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A Virginia company is recalling a hummus product sold in several states because of possible bacterial contamination.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement that Asmar's Mediterranean Food, Inc. of Alexandria is recalling one lot of Asmar's Original Hommus because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections to individuals with weakened immune systems.

The department says while healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The hummus was sold in 16-ounces packages with the lot code TV11/2617. It was distributed to retail stores in northern Virginia as well as Whole Foods stores in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

