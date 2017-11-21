FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nasser, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty plea. Online court records show a change-of-plea hearing for Nassar is set for Nov. 22 a week before jury selection was to begin.
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nasser, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty plea. Online court records show a change-of-plea hearing for Nassar is set for Nov. 22 a week before jury selection was to begin. Lansing State Journal via AP, File Robert Killips
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nasser, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty plea. Online court records show a change-of-plea hearing for Nassar is set for Nov. 22 a week before jury selection was to begin. Lansing State Journal via AP, File Robert Killips

News

Source: Gymnastics doctor facing at least 25 years in prison

Associated Press

November 21, 2017 03:44 PM

DETROIT

A person with knowledge of the agreement says a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement ahead of a Wednesday court hearing and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Dr. Larry Nassar is charged with molesting seven girls under the guise of treatment at his home and a campus clinic. All but one were gymnasts.

The plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Separately, Nassar is awaiting sentencing for child pornography. He's also being sued by more than 125 women and girls.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

    Bobbie Brown, the founder and organizer of an annual Thanksgiving week meal in Chester County, led a group of family and other volunteers Tuesday in hosting the 30th annual event for more than 100 special needs adults. The event was held at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. The diners are clients of the Chester County Board of Disabilities and Chester Department of Social Services, as well as others.

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 0:46

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 1:34

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say
Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

View More Video