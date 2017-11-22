News

Former treatment center psychologist faces harassment claims

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 02:07 AM

UNDERHILL, Vt.

The former director of a now-defunct alcohol and drug treatment center in Vermont is at risk of losing his license following a state investigation that claims he violated regulations.

The Burlington Free Press reports the state's Office of Professional Regulation filed documents earlier this month against Maple Leaf Treatment Center's former director Dr. Charles Sprague Simonds Jr.

The state claims Simonds gave preferential treatment to female patients and sexually harassed them. According to the state, Simonds repeatedly bypassed program policies and once fired a clinician who disagreed.

The Underhill center also faces charges it overbilled the state for Medicaid services by $860,000.

A lawyer representing Simonds says the psychologist denies the claims. Simonds has 20 days to respond to the Office of Professional Regulation before a hearing is scheduled.

