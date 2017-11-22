News

Bethel's opioid addiction center treats dozens in first year

BETHEL, Alaska

About 45 people from Bethel, surrounding villages and other places in Alaska have started opioid addiction treatment at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Ayagnirvik Healing Center since it opened one year ago.

KYUK-AM reported Tuesday that the 16 beds at the facility are a precious resource in a state with a bed shortage for residential addiction treatment. So far, the program has been able to offer a bed to everyone who's needed one.

The healing center estimated in 2016 that about 250 people in Bethel "actively" use heroin and about 500 people use it "recreationally." No estimates exist for the surrounding Yukon-Kuskokwim villages.

Andre Taylor, the center's behavioral health clinician, says more people are coming to get help because addiction has begun to lose its stigma.

