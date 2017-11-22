Special needs students run gift shop

In this Nov. 14, 2017 photo, Danny Vaca-Figuereo, left, collects money from a customer at the Falcon gift shop at John A. Ferguson High School, in Miami. For teenagers with special needs, finding a job after high school can be a challenge. One Miami teacher aims to change that. Ivette Amador has created a gift shop at John A. Ferguson High that's run entirely by special needs students. The teens make all the major business decisions, calculate profits, and run the day to day operations including inventory, sales and stocking shelves. Miami Herald via AP Jose A. Iglesias