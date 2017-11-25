Brazil's President Michel Temer attends the swearing-in ceremony of his newly appointed Director-General of the Federal Police, Fernando Segovia, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Fernando Segovia was sworn in Monday by unpopular Brazilian President Michel Temer, who is himself being investigated by the force.
Brazil president has angioplasty, 2 stents implanted

November 25, 2017 09:57 AM

SAO PAULO

Brazilian President Michel Temer is recovering after undergoing a successful angioplasty in three coronary arteries.

The Sao Paulo hospital that treated Temer said Saturday that two stents were implanted during the procedure late Friday. One of the arteries had a 90-percent obstruction.

The hospital says Temer will be discharged Monday.

The 77-year-old president was admitted to the hospital on Friday night to have a coronary catheter inserted to check for blockages.

Earlier this year, Temer was diagnosed with a partial coronary obstruction. At the time, his office had said he planned to treat it with aspirin and a low-fat diet.

Temer also underwent a urological exam on Friday. Last month, he had surgery to reduce the size of his prostate after doctors diagnosed a urological blockage.

