News

Pearson's 23 points lead Texas State past Pacific, 85-78

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:17 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

STOCKTON, Calif.

Nijal Pearson scored 23 points and Texas State capped its three games at the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase by holding off the host Pacific Tigers, 85-78 on Saturday night.

The Bobcats won two of their three games.

Texas State maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half, but Pacific's Roberto Gallinat hit a trey with 1:17 left to get the Tigers (2-3) within eight points, 79-71. The Bobcats converted 6 of 8 from the line in the final 1:04 to lock up the win.

Tre'Larenz Nottingham and Immanuel King each scored 13 points for Texas State (3-3), which shot an efficient 61.7 percent from the field (29 of 47), including 10 of 16 from distance.

Gallinat scored 21 points to lead the Tigers, with Anthony Townes and Kendall Small adding 19 and 18 points, respectively. Pacific was 30 of 49 from the floor (61.2 percent); 4 of 11 from distance.

