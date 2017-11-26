News

United Airlines flight to Newark diverted to London

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:32 AM

LONDON

United Airlines says a flight from Munich to Newark has been diverted because of reports of a medical emergency on board.

The airline said Flight 31 landed at London's Heathrow Airport Sunday so paramedics could treat passengers who felt ill. The airline said all the passengers were released.

It didn't say how many passengers felt sick or what their complaints were.

The flight didn't complete its planned trans-Atlantic voyage, and the airline says travelers were given hotel rooms and meals because of the unexpected diversion to London.

