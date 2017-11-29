News

Iran challenges taboos on discussing sex as HIV rate rises

By MEHDI FATTAHI and AMIR VAHDAT Associated Press

November 29, 2017 01:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran is facing a rising number HIV infections from intercourse, especially among its youth, which has forced the Islamic Republic to confront taboos surrounding discussing sex.

According to government statistics, 66,000 people out of Iran's population of 80 million have HIV, with nearly half of them unaware that they have the virus. Authorities say more than 50 percent of those with HIV are between the ages of 21 and 35.

Psychologist Atefeh Azimi is among those who have dared challenge the long-standing taboos, speaking publicly about the need for safe sex, sex education and regular HIV testing.

She is often found in a poor eastern Tehran neighborhood, known for drug addicts, drawing blood from a worried passer-by's finger and urging the public to receive free voluntary counseling and HIV testing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam
Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting 1:24

Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting

View More Video