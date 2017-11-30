News

Experts rule out disease as cause of whale deaths on Kauai

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:29 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

Scientists investigating last month's stranding of five pilot whales on Kauai's Kalapaki Beach have ruled out disease as the cause of the beaching.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that the scientists say something sudden must have triggered the stranding, but they're still not sure exactly what caused the whales to beach themselves.

The whales beached themselves Oct. 13. Two of them died in the morning and three were found dead later in the day.

The Navy reported it did not conduct sonar work within 24 hours of the event, within 5 nautical miles of the area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democrat Rep. Dee Morikawa of Hawaii says she's been researching whether the stranding was linked to the state's deployment of rat poison on Lehua Island.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

    Bond was denied for a 19-year-old facing murder and attempted armed robbery charges in the October shooting death of a 26-year-old Rock Hill man. Johnte Kaheem Williams, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a car stop on Patriot Parkway. Williams is the fourth person arrested in the Oct. 26 homicide of Justin Penland.

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery
92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

View More Video