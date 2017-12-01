News

Airport to provide therapy dogs for stressed travelers

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn.

A Connecticut airport is giving stressed travelers the chance to hug a therapy dog during the holiday season.

Officials at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks say their six-month pilot program with the dogs was popular among passengers. Now, people can cuddle with the dogs in the airport concourse two days a week.

The dogs and their handlers are provided at no cost by Massachusetts-based Bright Spot Therapy Dogs. Founder Cynthia Hinckley says the dogs help lower people's blood pressure.

WVIT-TV reports the dogs could be at the airport every day pending the program's success.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

    Police charged the two owners of a York County, South Carolina cleaning business and an employee with drug charges late Wednesday after finding narcotics at the business southeast of Rock Hill.

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say
Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison
York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

View More Video