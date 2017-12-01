News

Weber County votes to sue prescription drug companies

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:24 AM

OGDEN, Utah

Weber County officials voted this week to sue prescription drug companies, joining two other Utah counties and more than two dozen states, cities and counties taking similar action in the midst of a national opioid-drug epidemic.

Weber County Commissioner Kerry Gibson said the litigation that will result from Tuesday night's action has yet to be determined, but the resolution allows the county to sue on behalf of the public for false advertising, abating a public nuisance and violations of the federal RICO Act and the Utah Pattern of Unlawful Activity Act.

The Standard-Examiner reports that Weber, Salt Lake and Utah counties now all have passed resolutions to sue prescription drug companies.

